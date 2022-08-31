Blue Mountains Gazette

Rail heritage advocate named 2022 Blue Mountains Volunteer of the Year

Updated August 31 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:00am
Founding member of the Valley Heights Locomotive Depot Heritage Museum, Ted Dickson, has been named the 2022 Blue Mountains Volunteer of the Year for his dedication to the protection of the region's important rail history.

Local News

