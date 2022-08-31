Rail heritage advocate named 2022 Blue Mountains Volunteer of the Year

Founding member of the Valley Heights Locomotive Depot Heritage Museum, Ted Dickson, has been named the 2022 Blue Mountains Volunteer of the Year for his dedication to the protection of the region's important rail history.
The recognition is part of the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards which are run by The Centre for Volunteering to acknowledge the outstanding effort of volunteers working across all sections of communities throughout the state.
The Blue Mountains award winners for individual and team categories were announced at a ceremony on Tuesday, August 30.
Katoomba resident Andrea Lang was named Adult Volunteer of the Year for her work with the RSPCA where she keeps more than 500 RSPCA staff and volunteers connected and up to date with the latest information, policies and procedures.
She began her volunteering during the pandemic and has helped the RSPCA support its local volunteers by creating fun and informative ways to keep everyone learning and connected online. Her volunteering involves moderating content, cataloguing material and building an extensive knowledge library.
Ted Dickson was also named Senior Volunteer of the Year for his work with the rail museum where he gives more than 20 hours a week of his time to help maintain and manage the important historical site.
He helped establish the museum almost 30 years ago and has been responsible for managing exhibitions and numerous services and utilities at the museum, including power, water, sewerage, security and fire protection. He helped restore the significant Locomotive 5711 - the last of the big steam engines in NSW.
Volunteers from the Blue Mountains Zonta Club were name the Volunteer Team of the Year.
The 18 volunteer team members have been instrumental in re-establishing women's support and advocacy services during the pandemic. The team has financially supported and mentored seven women in their educational journeys, which included public affairs and STEM subjects.
The volunteers provide practical and emotional support for women in crisis accommodation and domestic violence victims. The team also established the HeForShe Award to acknowledge men advocating and working towards gender equity.
"Volunteers from across the region continue to give so much of their time and energy to help make their local community a better place," said Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate.
"They help to build healthy, resilient, and inclusive communities by bringing people together and connecting them with services across health, education, and community sectors."
NSW Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services, Natasha Maclaren-Jones, said: "These awards have shown us that the volunteering spirit remains as strong as ever across our state. I am proud of the amazing effort and ongoing commitment that we see each year from the 4.9 million volunteers who selflessly give their time across NSW. Thank you."
The awards are supported by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, and ClubsNSW which represents the state's 1400 not-for-profit clubs.
