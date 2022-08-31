Blue Mountains Gazette

Glenbrook club boasts Australia's best under 18s singles bowler

Updated September 9 2022 - 12:24am, first published August 31 2022 - 12:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Astley: Best under 18s singles bowler in Australia.

Glenbrook Panthers Bowling Club's Katie Astley has been crowned the best Under 18 Singles bowler in Australia, having won the prestigious Junior Golden Nugget at Tweed Heads last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.