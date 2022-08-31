Glenbrook Panthers Bowling Club's Katie Astley has been crowned the best Under 18 Singles bowler in Australia, having won the prestigious Junior Golden Nugget at Tweed Heads last month.
Players from all around Australia had to be invited based on their achievements in recent years.
Advertisement
With COVID having interrupted not only this event but many state events over the past two years, the field's quality was always an unknown factor.
Sixteen-year-old Katie said: "This is the competition that everyone in Australia wants to win. It's so much harder than the Australian championships because at that event only one person from each state can play singles. The Golden Nugget has the 16 best players in the country".
With Katie's name now being etched on the trophy with several Commonwealth Games medalists, she is looking forward to further national and, hopefully, international competition.
This month, Katie will travel to Melbourne and Brisbane for the Australian schools and national championships respectively.
And what does Katie like best about the game of bowls?
"I love the competition, but I also love all the great people I meet in this sport."
Glenbrook Panthers Bowling Club has a large, active and inclusive junior program catering for all kids. Whether you want to be an Australian champion or simply make new friends and have a lot of fun, contact the club for information.
The Junior Golden Nugget field is determined by a committee who invite players based on their resumes. Sixteen girls and 20 boys Australia-wide were invited. Two Glenbrook Panthers players were invited - Katie and Brad Farlow.
Brad Farlow was eliminated in sectional play. However, he scored more shots against the eventual champion than the runner-up did.
After Katie's victory, she was invited to the Open Golden Nugget launch and asked to publicly address a Q&A session from a crowd of Commonwedalth Games and World Cup players, where she praised her club's involvement in her success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.