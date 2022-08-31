Blue Mountains would-be and existing small businesses are being encouraged to learn more about the federal government's new self employment assistance program.
The program, which used to be known as the new enterprise incentive scheme, relaunched on July 1 with an aim of supporting more Australians, including those wanting to establish a business or micro-businesses with four employees or fewer.
Qualified and highly experienced business coaches and trainers across a range of industry and service-based professions deliver the training
People can chose from a range of support services including business training, coaching, business plan development and health checks. Services have been designed to offer maximum flexibility and are tailored to individual business needs
The coaching program offers up to 12 months of support. With fortnightly income support available to those who are eligible, for the first nine months $300 is available to help with set up costs such as equipment, insurance or stock
Business owners who have taken part in the program have reported incfreased self-confidence and self-esteem.
They also have gained a better understanding of how to stragetically go to the market and how to solve problems.
The program can support people who have a dream to start and run their own business as well as existing micro businesses needing extra support to reach full potential.
Program inquiries email pathways@intojobs.com.au or call 1300 11 JOBS (5627).
