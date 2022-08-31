Amending your will: 6 things you should know

Generally, it's recommended that every person with property, investments, or any other earthly belongings draft a will for these items. For one, when a person falls critically ill, has a fatal car accident, or passes away for any other reason, a will can dictate who these items go to after the person's death.

Usually, children will inherit items from their parents, or they bestow family friends with some of the things in the home that are sentimental, for example. Regardless of who the beneficiaries are and the specific items they will receive, there is no guidance without a will.

As life goes on and things change in a person's life, they may choose to amend their will to include their new assets or new family members. And to note, in most cases it may be best to contact a legal professional to assist with amending or drafting a new will.

But to help you get started, below are the essential things to know when amending your will.

1. What should one include in a will?

Although people may think they need to list all the items they own in the will, this isn't necessary. A will should cover the broader spectrum of their net worth and estate. Unless there are specific items that the person wants to bestow on a particular person, there is no need for the person writing the will to list every single asset.

2. When should a will be amended?

Not everyone knows when they must amend their will, and some leave their original draft as is until the day they pass away. Unfortunately, as things in life change, the person should amend their will accordingly to ensure it remains valid. Someone who has never made a will or wants to make a new one effortlessly can now use online platforms like Willed or anything similar to get their affairs in order.

Some of the instances that should warrant amendments in the will can include:

Moving to a new region or country as each will have different legislation regarding wills and testaments.

The person has children that they want to include in the will.

The person gets married and wants to make their new spouse a beneficiary.

Some people will include new pets in the will or remove pets that passed away.

They are purchasing or selling valuable assets they need to include or remove.

When someone in the will passes away, or the person chooses to no longer include them, like in the case of divorce.

If any of the above aspects of a person's life has changed, they should consider amending their will to accommodate these changes. Doing so can help prevent confusion, ensure that the correct beneficiaries get the right items assigned to them, and ensure that the person's last wishes align with the latest state of their affairs.

3. How often should someone review their will?

Naturally, someone would have to consider amending their will after any significant life occurrence, as mentioned above. Still, as a good practice, they should sit down and think of their will at least once a year, even if nothing changes. It will keep them in the habit of remembering that they must amend it when needed.

This can be good practice since one can never know what might happen. For instance, when a person suffers critical injuries or is in a coma, they cannot speak for themselves, and that is where an updated will or testament could make their choices known.

4. What happens when the will is outdated?

Unfortunately, the last recorded will is going to be the one that remains lawfully enforceable. Should someone neglect to make the necessary changes or amendments, the division of the estate or distribution of properties and belongings will be according to the will they have on file.

Not having an updated will could also lead to family or other beneficiaries contesting the will in court, causing a conflict or distress for everyone involved.

5. How can one amend a will?

Usually, brokers advise their clients of three ways they could change or amend their will. One is to write a codicil, secondly to write an amendment of a section, or thirdly to rewrite the entire will. Depending on the number of alterations the person needs to make and the type of instruction they want to leave behind, they can choose the option that will suit their needs.

6. Who can assist with amending a will?

Many lawyers and institutions could offer their services as executors of a will. When choosing one, make sure they are licensed and will act in the best interest of the person drafting the will. They need to set up the will properly, keep it on record, and be willing to handle the execution when it comes.

The final words

Knowing the importance of setting up and maintaining a will should be top of mind for every person who wants to ensure their last wishes expresses their current situation. After all, when the person is no longer there to dictate and guide their family, they would need the will to do it for them.