Social enterprise leader Andrea Comastri from Mt Victoria's Hotel Etico had plenty to offer to a jobs summit in Canberra on September 1 and 2.
Advertisement
The Tourism Jobs Summit, which fed into the Jobs and Skills Summit at Parliament House, was organised by Austrade with the participation of Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell.
The summit saw industry leaders come together to develop proposals to address industry pressures around workforce and skills. Among the presenters, a panel was organised with Andrea Comastri, co-founder and executive director of Hotel Etico, Sharon Nyniette, Inclusion and Diversity - Indigenous Program,s Crown Resorts and Maureen Pillon from Young Tourism Network.
Mr Comastri said the summit was a "fantastic opportunity to ensure the under-represented cohorts, including people with disability, not only secure jobs but are able to secure careers and achieve their aspirations".
He said "one of the key, easy to implement points we put across" was to "remove disincentives from welfare and tax systems to encourage cohorts, such as people with a disability and people on an age pension into the workforce". It was also to build confidence for small employers to engage them.
The 2022 Australian of the Year and wheelchair tennis champion Dylan Alcott told the Jobs and Skills Summit we've "dropped the ball" when it comes to workforce participation.
"I know Dylan and others emphasised that during the summit," Mr Comastri said.
"I am cautiously optimistic something will change ... but we will have to wait and see. Overall, on the back of the high profile provided by the Australian of the Year, disability employment will continue to be front and centre of the changes."
Mr Comastri said many people were unaware that at 10 per cent, the unemployment rate for people with disability was more than double that of working age people without a disability.
More than 220,000 people of working age with a disability are not currently in the labour force, want to work and are looking for a job, according to the most recent Australian Bureau of Statistics data.
"About 53 per cent of people with disability are in the labour force, compared with 84 per cent for those without a disability, a differential unchanged for 20 years."
Some 93 per cent of unemployed people aged 15-64 with disability experienced difficulties in finding jobs. The NDIS-backed Hotel Etico, at Mt Victoria Manor, is home to Australia's first social enterprise hotel staffed by live-in trainees with disabilities and supported by industry professionals.
One in five Australians have a disability but "are often an afterthought when it comes to ... policy development, leadership, employment and training programs," he said.
An employment white paper is still to come on the summit outcomes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.