Short films like The Blanket (Finland), Freedom Swimmer (Australia) and Freefall (France) explore how individuals react when caught up in large-scale, traumatic events. Adversity on a more personal level is the focus of short films like Warsha (Lebanon), Fetish (USA), The Big Green (France) and Love, Dad (Czech and Slovakia). Sometimes, the response is laughable, as in Save the Bees (USA) and The Treatment (Spain), especially even when the universe seems to be against you, as in Don vs Lightning (Scotland).