Blue Mountains Gazette

Manhattan Short Film Festival comes to Blue Mountains Theatre

Updated August 31 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time Blue Mountains film lovers will be part of the world's first global film festival when Blue Mountains Theatre hosts the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival on Thursday, September 22.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.