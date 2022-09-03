Blue Mountains Gazette

Our Lady of the Nativity Lawson students' fire awareness app gets national attention

September 3 2022 - 2:00am
Students from Our Lady of the Nativity Lawson will travel to Melbourne this September after their 'Fight the Flames App' project was selected as a finalist for the 2022 STEM MAD National Showcase.

