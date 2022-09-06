Festival celebrates the resilient spirit of the Blue Mountains

"Following on from Regenerate is Renew with the Max22 Mountains Expo on September 17 and 18, organised by the Blue Mountains Creative arts Network," said Mr Keegan. "Reimagine is our community forum of inspiring talks and workshops in the Lawson Community Centre on September 24 and 25. Reconnect is a concept to encourage residents to stay local and connect with neighbours over the October long weekend. And we will be finishing off the celebrations with Rejoice - a mass choir singalong at The Leura Village Fair on the October 9."