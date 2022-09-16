When Janice Light and Josephine Lamb started volunteering in the Everglades tearooms more than a decade ago, they never expected to be cooking scones and handing out Devonshire teas many years later.
The pair met whilst volunteering and have been contributing weekly ever since.
As Spring has sprung the property now hits its busiest period and more volunteers are needed.
"I started about 18 years ago, I thought I would help out in the garden but I got commandeered into the tea rooms," Mrs Lamb told the Gazette.
"We'd taken our children there [to Everglades] - once they got older and I knew they were desperate for volunteers I started and here I am still."
Mrs Lamb said the death of her dad led her to seek out the solace of the gardens. Mrs Light joined when her husband died in 2009.
"We met through the gardens and we've become good friends," Mrs Lamb said. "We've been working together since then, usually Fridays."
Mrs Lamb said in peak periods the pair made about 200 scones a day - a Country Women's Association recipe with lemonade. But they can do 100 scones in about 90 minutes.
"We've got them down pretty well these days. I've met loads of really wonderful people. I'd encourage anyone with a bit of free time, it's rewarding," she added.
Everglades House and Gardens is one of Leura's much loved places to visit and only possible by the continuous efforts of volunteers.
"Everglades is like a family; those that work there care about each other, and this could be because of the ambience and beauty of the grounds along with the staff who seem to genuinely care about the property," Mrs Light said.
"We have made many life-long friends through our involvement at the Trust. Volunteering is not for everyone but I find it very rewarding, especially at a place like Everglades as I feel I am somehow helping to preserve Australia's architectural heritage."
"It must be because of the very 'essence of Everglades' that engenders a spirit of togetherness."
The moderne-style 1930s house is set on 5.2 hectares of gardens famously designed by Danish-born landscape gardener Paul Sorensen and reflective of inter-war Australia, laced with sweeping views of Jamison Valley to Mt Solitary.
The art-deco house, its winding paths, world-renowned botanicals, terraced gardens and grotto pools have been featured in film and television.
Guy McIlrath, the property manager, said volunteers were the "life blood of the National Trust".
"Without them we would not be able to continue to preserve and open our historically significant places to the public. Volunteers help bring places like Everglades to life, greeting, helping and serving delicious fair to our many visitors throughout the year.
"Together, we aim to position the National Trust (NSW) to ensure its future success and viability, achieving our Vision 'to bring the heritage of New South Wales to life for future generations.'"
The National Trust's Everglades House and Gardens needs more volunteers to join their team. Volunteers can give a few hours, half a day or a whole day - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
"Amongst many benefits, volunteers receive free access to National Trust properties in NSWs, plus free or discounted entry to more than 800 properties in Australia and overseas," a spokeswoman said.
People who love heritage, historic places and picturesque gardens, and who enjoy meeting new people can apply at nationaltrust.org.au/Volunteers-nsw/. Training is on a regular basis for new and ongoing volunteers.
