Blue Mountains Gazette

Twins prepare for representative meet at Homebush

JC
By Jennie Curtin
September 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aleria and Aisha Turner at Katoomba High School.

They love to fly along the athletics track, feeling the wind in their hair.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.