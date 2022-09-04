They love to fly along the athletics track, feeling the wind in their hair.
And on September 8, Aisha and Aleria Turner will be doing just that at their biggest competition so far, representing Sydney West in the NSW combined high schools athletics carnival at Homebush.
The Katoomba High students have been running since primary school. Now 15, the Year 9 twins will be tackling the 100 metres race, although they usually favour longer distances.
The girls live in Medlow Bath with parents Adam and Sarah and two brothers. Dad is the sporty one, they said. He used to play football, which is another sport they enjoy, playing with Springwood United since 2018.
They also play bocce, said their deputy headmaster, Kevin Thoms.
It seems they will give any sport a try, though running appears their main love. "It's just fun," said Aleria.
The girls were generously given their first pair of spikes by Blue Mountains Running Co at Glenbrook, two pairs of top-notch Nikes in fluorescent green.
It has taken a bit of time getting used to spikes rather than their usual runners.
Their school learning support officer, Shayne Travers, said they asked her if wearing spikes "was like wearing high heels" but they scorched across the oval for the Gazette's photo.
They will compete in the T20 category as athletes with disabilities.
