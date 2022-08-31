Nurses at Katoomba and Springwood hospitals joined colleagues around the state this morning, striking for 24 hours from 7am.
At a rally outside the Anzac Memorial Hospital in Katoomba, one of 60 across NSW, local branch president of the hospital's mental health unit, Matthew Holland, told the crowd nurses felt "disrespected and under-appreciated".
Several spoke of nurses feeling exhausted, particularly after two-and-a-half years of COVID pandemic.
"We demand better, we deserve better, and it isn't just us - it's our community," said Nick Tribbia, also from the hospital's mental health unit.
The rally gathered outside the hospital on the edge of the highway and with many nurses holding up "honk if you support nurses" signs, scores of motorists responded with beeps and toots as well as long honks from dozens of passing trucks.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association general secretary, Shaye Candish, said the third statewide strike was necessary because of the NSW government's unwillingness to listen to the concerns of highly skilled clinicians about safe staffing and patient safety.
"We need the NSW government to engage in meaningful discussions on introducing safe nursing and midwifery ratios across our state," said Ms Candish.
"We all agree the public health system needs widespread improvement and we have put forward a comprehensive solution for many years - we need ratios in NSW.
"What nurses and midwives are seeking is not unreasonable. The NSW government must prioritise patient care and commit to a safer staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift. The evidence is clear that ratios save lives and reduce costs."
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
