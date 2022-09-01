Blue Mountains Gazette

New bushfire warning system comes into effect from today

JC
By Jennie Curtin
September 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new bushfire danger warning system comes into effect from today. The old system has been simplified, with just four categories to alert the public about the level of threat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.