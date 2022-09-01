A new bushfire danger warning system comes into effect from today. The old system has been simplified, with just four categories to alert the public about the level of threat.
Each level has clear calls to action, to make it easier for people to know what to do.
If there is minimal risk, fire danger rating signs will be set to "no rating".
The signs are also now standardised across the country.
The four categories and their advice levels are:
Moderate
Plan and prepare.
High
Be ready to act.
Extreme
Take action now to protect your life and property.
Catastrophic
For your survival leave bush fire risk areas.
The new system has been delivered by the NSW Rural Fire Service on behalf of all fire and emergency services across Australia, in conjunction with the Bureau of Meteorology and AFAC, which is the national council for fire and emergency services.
