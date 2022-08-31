UPDATE: September 2
Police have released a grainy picture of a Glenbrook woman entering the national park at Glenbrook - a woman who has now been missing for several days.
Advertisement
Police have appealed for help to locate Georgina Rickard, 58, who was last seen at her home in Brook Road at Glenbrook on the evening of Tuesday August 30.
Police have also issued a sms geo-targeted alert for the Glenbrook area and warn residents if you receive a message from 61 444 444 444 it is not a scam.
The Blue Mountains Police Area Command were working on the possibility that she may have gone bushwalking nearby. Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
The Glenbrook Lapstone Rural Fire Brigade has appealed for help to find the missing woman, a member of their community, posting a request for help on their social media pages.
"If you saw or spoke to Gina Rickard (Smith) in the past two days, you have information that we need... a conversation, a possible sighting. Even if you think it's insignificant or some may have already reported the same event, it's crucial to report.
"Please do not speculate on the events surrounding Gina's disappearance, those involved nor her reasons for entering the NP on Wednesday morning. Please be courteous and kind with your comments regarding this misadventure. You may not realise but Gina is an important member of our community and a very good friend to some in our brigade. We, as well as HER children, CAN see messages/ comments left on shares of this post!"
The brigade urged anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.
"Gina has blond wavy hair, above shoulder height and may have been wearing black exercise clothing. She regularly walks from her home in Brook Rd to Glenbrook village along Explorers Rd and frequents Con's Deli before entering the National Park for a bushwalk."
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with short fair hair.
Anyone with information about Georgina Rickard's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.