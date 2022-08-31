Blue Mountains Gazette

Georgina Rickard, 58, was last seen at her home in Brook Road, Glenbrook on Tuesday August 30

By B C Lewis
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:02am, first published August 31 2022 - 8:30pm
Georgina Rickard, 58, may have gone for a bushwalk near her Glenbrook home. She has been missing since August 30 and police have asked for help from the public. Picture NSW Police, Facebook.

Police have appealed for help to locate a woman who went missing from Glenbrook earlier this week.

