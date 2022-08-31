Police have appealed for help to locate a woman who went missing from Glenbrook earlier this week.
Georgina Rickard, 58, was last seen at her home in Brook Road at Glenbrook on the evening of Tuesday August 30
Police from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and started inquiries into her whereabouts, including the possibility that she may have gone bushwalking nearby.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with short fair hair.
Anyone with information about Georgina Rickard's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
