Rally fights issues with Lost City project

Concerned members of the Gardens of Stone Alliance group held a rally on August 28 to urge the State Government to reconsider parts of their ecotourism plans for the area.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole, said the proposed project for the Gardens of Stone will boost the economy through tourism.
"The first-of-its-kind Lost City adventure experience will be one of the state's biggest ever regional ecotourism projects that will be a tourism attraction generating millions for the local economy," Mr Toole said.
"The park will feature Australia's longest zip line, rock climbing, a spectacular elevated canyon walk, 4WD and mountain bike tracks, and family-friendly camping areas, making it an unbeatable regional NSW destination."
But the Gardens of Stone Alliance group - which includes the Blue Mountains Conservation Society and Wilderness Australia - said they are concerned if the project goes ahead in its current format, it will set a national precedent.
"The proposal is a political decision that flies in the face of past conservation management in the Blue Mountains," the group said in a statement. "Lost City was formerly protected in Wolgan Snow Gum Flora Reserve."
Blue Mountain Conservation Society president Madi Maclean said: "No other national park or conservation reserve in Australia has a zip-line or adventure theme park."
"The current proposal would degrade the very things that will attract tourists to the region - it's scenic and environmental values. It would be like killing the goose that laid the golden egg."
Ms Maclean said the alliance did not oppose adventure tourism development.
"We have actually promoted it, but it must be done in the right place and in the right way."
NSW National Parks Association CEO Gary Dunnett said Lithgow would benefit more from a 'gateway policy', where accommodation, cafes and accredited eco-related facilities are situated in an entry to the Gardens of Stone region, at State Mine Gully.
"Without such a policy, Lithgow will receive a fraction of tourism boost it should ... as visitors will come from the east, not from Lithgow.
"We are particularly concerned at the way this proposal has been conducted. No other site has been considered ... before going into a state government tender process."
GOSA spokesman Keith Muir said Sydney day-trippers would bypass Lithgow town centre entirely under the government's current proposal.
"One of the key arguments for the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area was its ability to attract visitors and pump tourist dollars into the local economy."
