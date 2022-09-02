Brendan Sedgers isn't sure what he'll be doing on Father's Day this year but it's safe to say it will be a day he will remember.
The 31-year-old landscaper and his wife Candis became new parents just after 10am on August 29 when their daughter Ruby was born by caesarean.
"I haven't really put too much thought into Father's Day yet, but it's a nice little coincidence," said Mr Sedgers.
Weighing 3.41kg and stretching to 48cm, Ruby is the first child for the Faulconbridge couple. They brought Ruby home from Blue Mountains Hospital in Katoomba on Wednesday, August 31.
Mr Sedgers said the cliches about parenthood changing your life seemed on the money so far.
"Everyone says it's different when you have your own child," he said. "I've always felt a bit awkward around babies, especially newborns... but it just felt so right and natural from the first time I picked Ruby up."
Blue Mountains Hospital's Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Deanne Green, said it is always special to see "the excitement of new fathers" around Father's Day.
"I'm so proud of the excellent midwifery team we have here at Blue Mountains Hospital. The team really enjoy being involved with local families and providing them with high quality care at an important time in their lives," she said.
With Father's Day in the spotlight, a leading Charles Sturt University academic said research shows that being an involved dad makes for happier and healthier children.
"We now know that an involved father can play a crucial role in their child's development, particularly their cognitive and behavioural development, as well as their general health and well-being," said Associate Professor Gene Hodgins from the School of Psychology in Wagga Wagga.
"Even from birth, children who have an involved father are more likely to be emotionally secure, be confident to explore their surroundings, and, as they grow older, have better social connection," he said.
"The influence of a father's involvement also extends into adolescence and young adulthood. Numerous studies find that an active and nurturing style of fathering is associated with better verbal skills, intellectual functioning, and academic achievement among adolescents."
