Blue Mountains Gazette

Father's Day has new meaning for first-time Blue Mountains dad Brendan Sedgers

DM
By Damien Madigan
September 2 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brendan Sedgers isn't sure what he'll be doing on Father's Day this year but it's safe to say it will be a day he will remember.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.