Blue Mountains Gazette

Bushfire recovery continues with plans for new community hall at Clarence

By Reidun Berntsen
September 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of fire-affected communities in the region gathered at Clarence on August 28 to celebrate the announcement of a new community hall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.