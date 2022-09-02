Bushfire recovery continues with plans for new community hall at Clarence

Members of fire-affected communities in the region gathered at Clarence on August 28 to celebrate the announcement of a new community hall.
The new hall comes in a step towards the recovery for townships of Bell, Clarence and Dargan that were severely impacted by the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.
The only community hall for the townships was one of the properties lost to the Gospers Mountain fire front, just days before Christmas in 2019.
Nineteen of 57 homes were lost in Dargan, eight of 94 in Clarence and five of 10 in Bell during the devastating season.
There were also losses and significant changes to biodiversity with the impact of the fires leaving the area all but decimated.
Following the devastating impact, locals formed the Association of Bell, Clarence and Dargan (ABCD) Inc. to maintain a strong connection of the townships through the recovery process and build resilience as well as plans for future emergencies.
More than two years on, through ABCD Inc, the community were able to secure use of vacant community land in Clarence through Lithgow City Council.
Rotary Clubs over the Blue Mountains were able to provide funding for the hall.
"This event, as well as launching our soon-to-be built hall, is a celebration of how far our community has come in its recovery and resilience," ABCD Inc. president, Kat Boehringer said.
"This is a story of a community who can lead its own recovery through the ups and downs, while we experience our own personal recoveries.
"Our [ABCD Inc.] motto is 'together we are stronger' and this hall project certainly demonstrates that."
Federal member for Calare, Andrew Gee said it was a wonderful occasion for the community to come together and celebrate a milestone for bushfire recovery process.
"The community has come together to mark this milestone, turning the first sod on a new community hall," Mr Gee said.
"There was a tremendous amount of trauma that followed the bushfires. But one thing that bushfires did do is bring our communities together, and our communities have stayed together.
"This is a great example of where you've got the local community who've driven this, assisted by Rotary.
"They've got a wonderful community project up and running. It is obviously, badly needed. And no doubt, this place will be utilised during the next bushfire emergency."
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said it was an exciting day for the Clarence, Dargan and Bell communities.
"Lithgow City Council are absolutely thrilled and excited to know that finally something is going to happen and we are going to see a new community hall," Ms Statham said.
"A huge thank you to rotary clubs throughout the Mountains, and I know we'll have a great association with the new Clarence committee."
