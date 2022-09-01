Blue Mountains Gazette

NSW Government says new camera at Mt Victoria will be used to prevent highway getting clogged

Updated September 1 2022 - 5:33am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CCTV camera (main image) will be powered by wind and solar. INSET: Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway.

THE NSW Government says a new camera being installed this week at Mount Victoria will mean quicker updates for drivers when there are problems on the Great Western Highway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.