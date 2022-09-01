Blue Mountains Gazette

Rotary Police Officer of the Year awards for Blue Mountains Police Area Command

Updated September 5 2022 - 6:14am, first published September 1 2022 - 5:17am
Leading Senior Constable Erick Denis and Constable Tanya Davis took home the major 'gongs' at the Police Officer of the Year presentation ceremony at Katoomba RSL Club on August 24.

Local News

