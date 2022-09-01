Rotary Police Officer of the Year awards for Blue Mountains Police Area Command

Leading Senior Constable Erick Denis and Constable Tanya Davis took home the major 'gongs' at the Police Officer of the Year presentation ceremony at Katoomba RSL Club on August 24.
The ceremony is a combined annual event sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of the Blue Mountains - Blackheath, Katoomba, Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise, Central Blue Mountains, Springwood and Lower Blue Mountains.
Both officers are based at Katoomba Police Station and were presented with their awards by Area Commander Superintendent Don Faulds.
There were 12 award finalists with Erick Denis winning the Peer Award decided by serving police officers in the Command area in recognition of his ongoing meritorious service. Tanya Davis won the equally prestigious Community Award for her outstanding police negotiating skills in talking down a distressed person in a public area in Katoomba, until support arrived. The community award is nominated from the general public.
A crowd of more than 100 people attended the ceremony organised by Retired Police Inspector and Rotary Past Governor, John Wakefield OAM, and chaired by his wife, former Policewoman and Rotary Past Governor Susan Wakefield OAM.
Area Command Superintendent Don Faulds was guest of honour - along with Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill and State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle. Rotary was well represented by several District leaders.
A highlight was the sparkling musical entertainment provided by the Police Jazz Band - a quartet of superb saxophones.
Superintendent Faulds and Trish Doyle MP commenced official proceedings with appropriate tributes to the serving police force in the command area. They praised Rotary for recognising the importance of acknowledging police work in local communities.
All 12 Award finalists were interviewed by John Wakefield, who asked why they joined the Police Force, before being presented with their framed certificate by Superintendent Faulds.
Erick Denis received his Peer Award from Superintendent Faulds while mayor Greenhill and Trish Doyle joined forces for the presentation of the Community Award to Tanya Davis.
There were two further special awards to highlight the evening:
