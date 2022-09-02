The very cold start to winter, when the wind whipped off the Antarctic (or certainly felt like it) continued this year with all three months registering lower than average temperatures.
June was the most extreme, with its average maximum of 8.7 degrees at the Mt Boyce weather station, well below the long-term average of 10.1 degrees.
For the first 12 days of June, it didn't even get into double figures. That only happened on June 13 and only marginally (at 10.5 degrees).
The average minimum of 2.3 was also below the average of 3.7 degrees.
July and August were not as far off the average but were still cooler than usual.
July had an average minimum of 3 and maximum of 8.7 degrees. Long-term averages are 2.6 and 9.6. Only six days hit double figures in this month.
In August this year, the average minimum was 3.7 and maximum 11.1; long term it's 3 and 11.3 degrees.
The coldest overnight minimum was on August 23 - the only time over winter when the Mountains got snow.
Rainfall was all over the place. June's 9.4mm was well below the average of 73mm. August was almost spot-on average with 56.8mm (long-term 56.5mm). But in July, 375 millimetres of rain fell - the average for the month is 55.9mm.
A predicted La Nina for this spring/summer is likely to see more rainfall than usual in coming months.
