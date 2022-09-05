Annual spring event is more than just a garden festival

Each garden is distinct in their own way but they have the common thread of being incredible home gardens proudly tended by the owners themselves. Some, like Tanglewood in Woodford, are more established gardens. It is filled with weeping maples and azaleas and has been part of the festival for 28 years. Others, like Djurali in Lawson, are new to the festival scene. It shows how a rustic cottage-style and productive garden can be achieved in the six years the young family have lived there.