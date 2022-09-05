Annual spring event is more than just a garden festival

The Mid-Mountains Garden Festival returns from the weekend of September 10-11 to celebrate its 36th festival.
The event's story dates back to 1984 when a local gardener, Ruth Taylor, proposed her 'garden village' idea to the President of Hazelbrook Public School's P&C Committee, Alexander Lindsay McLeod. The task was undertaken by a small team of parent volunteers and continues to the present day.
Advertisement
The generosity of local gardeners and the support from local businesses has enabled the festival to become both a fundraising tradition for Hazelbrook Public School and an annual community event that draws visitors from all over Sydney and beyond.
Held over two weekends, the garden trail will take visitors between Linden and Lawson, offering eight gardens of varying personalities. A festival pass covers all gardens and gives visitors two weekends to get acquainted with them.
Each garden is distinct in their own way but they have the common thread of being incredible home gardens proudly tended by the owners themselves. Some, like Tanglewood in Woodford, are more established gardens. It is filled with weeping maples and azaleas and has been part of the festival for 28 years. Others, like Djurali in Lawson, are new to the festival scene. It shows how a rustic cottage-style and productive garden can be achieved in the six years the young family have lived there.
For the garden lover drawn to more modern gardens, Aldebaran garden in Linden is an exotic haven of succulents set against a 1920s bungalow. It has been lovingly designed by its landscape designer owner who has always dreamed of having an open garden. Newcomer Stoneholm Lane in Woodford will also be of interest as a formal garden that gradually blends into bushland, all built by its owner who was formerly an art teacher.
Gardens aside, visitors can also expect to encounter the garden owners themselves who are always happy for a chat. You might even witness an impromptu performance on the lush lawns of the Elvis garden - owner Jim used to perform Elvis gigs on the side.
If eight gardens sound like too much to cover, then the three gardens to have on the list are:
As a garden festival linked closely to Hazelbrook Public School, it's one that has children front of mind and encourages families to bring their kids along. Art projects made by each class at the school have been scattered throughout the eight gardens to form a scavenger hunt that will get kids exploring and discovering a garden's enchantments.
The Mid-Mountains Garden Festival is much more than just its gardens. It's become an occasion that shines a light on the wonders of gardening, human connection and generosity of spirit.
For tickets or more information visit www.midmountainsgardenfestival.com.
Raffle tickets are on sale at garden gates, supported by local businesses.
Get involved by sitting on a garden gate one morning or afternoon: https://bit.ly/MMGFvolunteer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.