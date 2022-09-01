Blue Mountains Gazette

Paco Lara's flamenco fusion

Updated September 2 2022 - 12:07am, first published September 1 2022 - 11:40pm
Paco Lara: At the Blue Mountains Theatre on September 10.

Paco Lara will perform with his flamenco ensemble and dancer Deya Miranda Giner at Blue Mountains Theatre on September 10 in a performance that will transport the audience to southern Spain.

