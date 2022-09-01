Paco Lara's flamenco fusion

Paco Lara will perform with his flamenco ensemble and dancer Deya Miranda Giner at Blue Mountains Theatre on September 10 in a performance that will transport the audience to southern Spain.
Now living in Australia, Paco Lara is an acclaimed flamenco guitarist with 30 years' experience from the birthplace of flamenco, Jerez de la Frontera.
Embodying the unmistakable and genuine Jerez style of flamenco guitar playing, Paco Lara has been at the vanguard of the flamenco fusion music genre, with hugely successful bands such as El Barrio and Los Delinqentes, mixing eclectic pop, guitar standards and flamenco.
Paco Lara: The AndalusianGguitar on Saturday, September 10, at 8pm. Tickets: $39 ($36 concession). Box office 4723 5050 or online at: https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/.
