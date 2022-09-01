In a work of simple feelings and powerful drama; Penrith Symphony Orchestra presents a Puccini masterpiece, bringing La Bohème to the Joan on Saturday, September 10.
The opera is a tale of love, envy, loss and heartbreak, all set to the composer's soaring and evocative score.
Amongst the most popular operas ever penned, La Bohème needs no introduction for music lovers, being one of the most enduring and often performed in the repertoire. However, its seductive and lush score will be recognisable to even the most casual listener, with much of the music appearing in popular culture and song.
Artistic director, Paul Terracini, said: "Because La Bohème was so different from Puccini's previous output in terms of subject matter and emotional range, it was not an instant hit. However, the simple yet universally relatable themes and characters ensured its rapid, almost inevitable rise in popularity.
"This has continued into the present day, with Bohème being among the top three operas in terms of performance and programming by opera companies around the world," he said.
PSO's concert performance will feature an exciting and talented young cast, with Imogen Faith Malfitano starring as Mimi. Currently singing with Opera Australia, she has most recently been performing in their production of Phantom of the Opera. Italian born tenor, Rocco Speranza, will performthe role of Rodolfo. Also an Opera Australia artist, Roco has performed in a variety of productions, including as Almaviva in The Barber of Seville for OA's schools tour.
Terracini conducts this gala event. La Bohème will begin at 7.30pm on September 10 at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith. Book at the box office, online at thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.
