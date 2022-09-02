Fire at Emu Plains destroys home with smoke causing delays on M4

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) investigators are examining the ruins of an Emu Plains home which was destroyed in a fire overnight.
Smoke from the fire was so thick it disrupted nearby traffic on the M4.
The fire broke out just after 11.30pm on September 1 in a single storey house in Nepean Street and took four hours to contain.
Crews from 12 fire trucks attacked the blaze from three sides as a large column of smoke issued from the property, disrupting traffic on the nearby M4 motorway.
No-one was home at the time of the incident.
A large part of the house's roof collapsed at the height of the fire, which was extinguished by 3.30am.
Experts from the FRNSW Fire Investigation and Research Unit (FIRU) are now working at the scene to determine what started the fire.
