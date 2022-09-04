Blue Mountains Gazette

Countdown to 25th Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba

September 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With less than five weeks to go and after three postponements, organisers are excited to be counting down to the 25th Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba from October 7 to 9.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.