With less than five weeks to go and after three postponements, organisers are excited to be counting down to the 25th Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba from October 7 to 9.
ARIA-winning country-folk singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers and roots superstar John Butler will be headline acts. They will be joined by another ARIA-winner, Lior, performing with emerging Melbourne songwriter Domini Forster, as well as high-energy blues trio 19-Twenty and guitarist virtuosos Slava and Leonard Grigoryan.
Added to the bill is all-time festival favorite Canadian bluesman Harry Manx, and amazing Appalachian bluesgrass duo The Whitetop Mountaineers from the BlueRidge Mountains of Virginia USA.
Also featured will be French/Balkan influenced folk group Mzaza, and roots based two-piece, This Way North, from Melbourne.
Other acts will include: A Few Good Men Spooky Men; acoustic folk/Americana band Montgomery Church; Katoomba singer-songwriter Nic Danta; acoustic trad folk and roots performers Den Hanrahan & The Rum Runners; alt country duo Eagle and the Wolf; indie songstress Isobel Knight; Archie Roach Foundation Award winner Kee'ahn; Mic Conway with The Beez who combine comedy, music and magic; The Weeping Willows; Big Merino; Phil Davidson; Jerrah Patston; Linda Mizzi Trio; The Blues Preachers; Aurora Li; Jimmi Carr; and local favourite Pat Drummond.
New artists announced include outstanding blues performer Dom Turner and his 'Rural Blues Project', from Perch Creek come Miss Eileen & King Lear, New Zealand singer-songwriter Kerryn Fields and it wouldn't be the music festival without Melbourne's one-man band, Uptown Brown.
"We are looking forward to October and a weekend of the best folk, roots and blues music, songwriters' and instrumentals circles, Heartland Conversations, Poet's Breakfasts and roving performers," said festival director, Bob Charter.
Both full weekend and day tickets are available now at www.bmff.org.au.
