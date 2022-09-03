PICTURES: Return of Springwood Spring Festival draws large crowd

The weather felt more like winter but the return of the Springwood Spring Festival brought large crowds to the Blue Mountains village on September 3.
Macquarie Road was closed to traffic for the festival with the main street taken over by market stalls, live entertainment and thousands of keen festival-goers who were undeterred by the wet conditions.
Formerly known as Foundation Day, the newly-named festival was returning after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Long-time festival volunteer Trevor Hamilton was recognised with a special award at the official opening ceremony while local Rural Fire Service brigades were presented with funds raised from the festival.
Festival spokeswoman Kim Cowper had urged local residents to "make a day" of the festival and to support Springwood businesses - and they appeared to heed the call.
Blue Mountains Musical Society gave festival-goers a preview of their upcoming musical, Mamma Mia, while other performers on the day included swing band The Aston Martinis as well as local dance schools.
Springwood Fire Brigade held fire safety demonstrations at the bottom of Macquarie Road.
Local business with stalls at the festival included Hobbs Bathrooms, Bob's Biscuits, Marshmallow Club and the Dixons Group.
