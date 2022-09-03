Behind the church on Katoomba's main street it's warm in the laundry room where freshly washed clothes tumble in the dryers.
The nearby kitchen is cramped with people preparing hot soups, pastas and tea.
When the doors open, an orderly queue of cold and hungry Blue Mountains locals - wearing beanies and at least one coat - wander in to order lunch and grab supplies for the week from tables stacked high with bread, fruit and vegetables.
Some gather around tables to chat over their meals; others sit alone and relish the hot food.
In this way 2550 meals were served to people - homeless, unwell, poor, friendship-seeking, and struggling - at Junction 142 in the year to July 2022.
Three meals are served each week in a white hall with high ceilings behind the Katoomba Uniting Church - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays - food services coordinator Mel Jones said.
"On a Thursday, a really nice breakfast which includes bacon and eggs, porridge, cereal, tea, coffee juice," she told the Junction 142 open day crowd on September 3.
"And on our Sunday we serve a really big Sunday lunch ... it's a big hearty meal with probably some bread or pasta or rice," she said.
"And then we have a really delicious dessert that's usually made by the volunteers."
An important part of the service was offering choice, Ms Jones said.
"'When people come in for lunch or for breakfast they can choose their own food and this gives them choice and dignity."
There are 36 or so Mountains residents who volunteer their time to sort donated food, clothes and bedding - and cook.
Wolf van der Made, a musician, has been both a volunteer and a customer and values the community Junction 142 fosters.
"It's really been quite broad the services and support available to the community through Junction 142, ranging from those homeless resources of shower and laundry to food rescue for people with not so much money and community meals," he said.
"I can't really compare it to how my life would be without it because I don't know what that's like."
Stephen Bradley manages the shower, laundry and bedding for people who come to the centre.
He also oversees the 12 lockers available to homeless people who need to store their belongings in a safe space.
Each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday people can visit a formerly derelict building - now restored - for a hot shower and to wash and dry their clothes, stock up on toiletries and find a sleeping bag or doona if they need one.
In the cold month of May 2022, the laundry alone was used 189 times and there were 57 uses of the shower over the month.
Gundungurra and Darug Elder Aunty Carol Cooper welcomed nearly 100 volunteers, customers, local Indigenous people, church representatives and officials to the Junction 142 open day.
In the crowd were Labor member for Macquarie Susan Templeman and NSW Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
"It's a small number of people doing a lot and I hope we continue to see that grow as the last two years are left behind," Ms Templeman said.
Saffron Howden is an ACM journalist, editorial trainer and an occasional volunteer at Junction 142.
