Body found in Glenbrook, believed to be missing woman Georgina Rickard

By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:44am, first published September 4 2022 - 11:00pm
The body of a woman, believed to be that of Georgina Rickard, was located in Glenbrook on Sunday, five days after she disappeared.

Local News

