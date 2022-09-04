The body of a woman, believed to be that of Georgina Rickard, was located in Glenbrook on Sunday, five days after she disappeared.
The 58-year-old was last seen in Brook Road at Glenbrook on the evening of Tuesday, August 30.
Police attached to the Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following extensive inquiries and a wide-scale search by local police, SES, Rural Fire Service and volunteers, a woman's body was located at Glenbrook about 3pm on Sunday.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of Ms Rickard.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
