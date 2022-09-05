Blue Mountains Gazette

Buses to replace trains between Mt Victoria and Lithgow

September 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Buses will replace trains between Mt Victoria and Lithgow from Monday to Friday both this week (September 5-9) and next (September 12-16).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.