Buses will replace trains between Mt Victoria and Lithgow from Monday to Friday both this week (September 5-9) and next (September 12-16).
Trains will continue to run between Mount Victoria and Central, some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains continue to run between Bathurst, Lithgow and Central to a changed timetable.
Replacement buses may be impacted by COVID-related staff shortages. We are doing all we can to minimise the impact to your journey and provide a safe service, however cancellations or delays may occur.
Plan your trip before your travel for up-to-date real time information.
