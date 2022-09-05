A proposal to cut the number of Blue Mountains councillors and to install a popularly-elected mayor has been set aside for now.
A report prepared for council had recommended that the number of councillors in each ward be reduced from three to two as well as having a popular vote for mayor.
Advertisement
But the changes would have come at a high cost, with a stand-alone referendum likely to cost $450,000 and one held with the next local government election up to $100,000.
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, who had asked for staff to investigate the issue after first raising it last November, said he now believed it should be "deferred indefinitely".
But Liberal Cr Roza Sage questioned why the popularly-elected mayoral option was even raised, suggesting it could have been a power grab.
"What was the motivation behind having a popular elected mayor in the first place," she asked. "Was this an attempt to concentrate power?"
She said council should focus on issues such as fixing damaged roads.
"Indulging in power grabs is self serving and I am glad it has been put to rest ... for the time being."
Greens Crs Brent Hoare and Sarah Redshaw welcomed the decision not to "reduce democracy".
"The cost of having three councillors per ward is the cost of democracy, and councillors in the Blue Mountains receive very small stipends. These would need to be increased if there were only two councillors per ward as the work and demand on councillors' time is already substantial."
Last week the mayor himself flagged that council's "massive infrastructure challenge after four natural disaster declarations in the last 12 months" was likely to delay any timeline on restructuring council.
But he has stated the current system is "antiquated, hailing back to the 1970s" and the idea of a community choosing a mayor was "more democratic".
"It's time we asked the community... whether it should remain the case that the role [the mayor] is chosen by politicians."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.