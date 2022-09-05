Blue Mountains Gazette

No Blue Mountains fan sites for 2023 World Cup

By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:40am, first published 1:00am
Cr Sarah Redshaw

A plan to set up outdoor fan sites for people to watch next year's Women's World Cup has been rejected by council. Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw had proposed that council of host fan zones during the 2023 tournament to "create some excitement".

