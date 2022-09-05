No Blue Mountains fan sites for 2023 World Cup

A plan to set up outdoor fan sites for people to watch next year's Women's World Cup has been rejected by council. Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw had proposed that council of host fan zones during the 2023 tournament to "create some excitement".
But at last week's meeting she conceded that funding issues, particularly the high costs of repairing so many roads damaged by rain, meant it was unlikely to be supported by council. "Hopefully it's something we can do in the future," she said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.