Blue Mountains Council court challenge to helipad approval

Blue Mountains council is taking action in the Land and Environment Court to overturn a decision in favour of a helipad at Penrith Lakes.
The Independent Planning Commission gave conditional approval for the helipad on August 3.
Council had argued that the proposed business was a heliport, not a helipad.
A heliport would allow joy flights and scenic flights and was a prohibited use under the Western Parklands' state environmental planning policy, council had said.
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, said: "We feel the facility's use by joy flights has the potential to impact on the amenity of the Blue Mountains, the eastern escarpment and the values of the World Heritage National Park."
At last week's meeting, councillors voted 11-1 to start the court proceedings. Liberal Cr Roza Sage opposed the mayoral minute.
