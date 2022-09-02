There were witches and wizards, spidermen and flower girls, fairies and cowboys, even a tiger and an octopus.
The creativity and imagination of Blackheath Public School's students (and parents) was on display last week at the billy cart derby, which made a welcome return to the playground.
With the course marked in tyres and hay bales, and including a tunnel, the day started with the kindy kids with their box carts, followed by the wheeled variety for stages 3/4 and 5/6.
For many of the younger brigade it was their first derby, after a COVID cancellation last year and a limited derby in 2020.
Parents and friends were on hand to call out their support, the sausage sizzle sizzled most of the day and the queue at the cake stall never seemed to shorten.
