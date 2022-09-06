Raising awareness is vital Advertising Feature

Members of the Nepean/Blue Mountains Prostate Cancer Support Group gathered to celebrate their Christmas party. Photo supplied.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Nepean/Blue Mountains Prostate Cancer Support Group (NBMPCSG) is calling on the community to show their support and get behind their two initiatives.

The support group is taking part in the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia's (PCFA) exercise and fundraising event, The Long Run, which encourages locals to run, walk or wheel 72 kilometres throughout the month.

The number 72 comes from the fact that men with prostate cancer often suffer in silence with 72 per cent of them not reaching out for help with what they are going through.

Men with prostate cancer face significantly higher rates of anxiety and depression and a 70 per cent increased risk of suicide.

September is a key time to take action to improve outcomes for more than 240,000 Australian men and their families impacted by the disease.

In addition the support group will host an awareness night in conjunction with the foundation at Emu Sports Club on Monday, September 19 from 6.30pm.

Expert clinicians invited to speak on the evening include a GP, a urologist, a radiation oncologist, a medical oncologist and a prostate cancer specialist nurse.

The free event is open to the public and will include support and a chance to ask questions.

The Long Run is aimed at raising awareness of prostate cancer by encouraging men to talk to their GP about their testing options while also raising much needed funds for their work in research and support services. During the pandemic testing rates for prostate cancer have reduced so creating awareness is more important than ever, says support group president David Wilkinson.

He encouraged locals to get involved in The Long Run as one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Most people know someone who has been impacted - themselves, their partner, dad, brother, or mate.

"It's an easy way to show support for men and their families to ensure that men don't go through their diagnosis alone," David said.

Sign up for The Long Run today at www.thelongrun.org.au and look for the Nepean Blue Mountains Team and then run, walk or wheel your 72 kilometres. All of the funds raised will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.