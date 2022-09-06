Stop, relax and focus on your needs Advertising Feature

MP Trish Doyle takes some time out to go bushwalking. She has a message of self-care to mark Women's Health Week. Photo supplied.

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has a message for Women's Health Week:

"The demanding roles of mother, partner, worker and carer can be overwhelming and challenging and ones that women are expected to balance throughout life.

"These roles combined often do not allow women room to dedicate time to their own wellbeing. As we lead busy lives, we don't often check in with ourselves and consider how we are feeling physically, emotionally and mentally.

"Women often fulfill the roles of caring for others and consequently, put the needs of others above our own. There are always a million things to be done or another job to check off the never-ending list. And the overwhelming anxiety of not being able to get on top of everything can be a dark cloud that is hard to outrun.

"Self-care is something we need to make time for. While we willingly and lovingly care for others, it is essential that we include time to take care of ourselves.

"When was the last time you stopped for a while, to read your favourite book, to soak in a hot bath, to walk in nature? I'm guessing for many women, acts of self-care are but a distant memory or something they just long for.

"Women's Health Week encourages women to stop, relax and focus on their wellbeing, to get the health checks they have been putting off, to move your body and connect with your mind.

"The event concentrates on giving women the information they need to manage the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause and improve their mental and physical health.

"We are fortunate in the Blue Mountains to have places where women can seek out support and information in a caring and inclusive community. The Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre is an amazing example of somewhere that takes a holistic approach to taking care of women's wellbeing and is centred on finding connection, information and support for a healthy mind and body.