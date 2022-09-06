Being prepared saves lives Advertising Feature

When a bush fire is heading your way you need to be sure you have your action plan ready, says the Rural Fire Service. Photo from Shutterstock

Take five minutes to ask yourself 'how fireproof is my plan'

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is calling on all Blue Mountains residents to join NSW RFS volunteer firefighters this Get Ready Weekend and prepare for the bush fire season.

NSW RFS Superintendent Nicholas Medianik said residents in the Blue Mountains area are invited to meet their local brigade and to find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties.

"This year's wet weather has limited the ability for NSW RFS members to undertake many hazard reduction burns, but they have been busy maintaining firefighting equipment and undergoing essential training to ensure they're ready to respond to emergencies," Superintendent Medianik said.

"It's equally essential that the community take this opportunity to prepare too.

"Residents should also be aware that the new nationally consistent bush fire danger rating system will start across Australia from tomorrow (September 8).



"It aims to provide clearer and more accurate information to communities at risk of bush fire. It's important to be aware of the changes as they could save your life."

Superintendent Medianik said there are five simple steps you can take to reduce your bush fire risk, like clearing flammable items from around your home and mowing your lawns.

STEP 1: Trim overhanging trees and shrubs.

STEP 2: Mow grass and remove the cuttings. Have a cleared area around your home.

STEP 3: Remove material that can burn around your home (for example door mats, wood piles, mulch)

STEP 4: Clean and remove all the debris and leaves from the gutters surrounding your home.

STEP 5: Prepare a sturdy hose or hoses that will reach all around your home.

"Preparing for bush fires is easier than you may think," Superintendent Medianik said.

"Have a five-minute conversation and ask yourself - how fireproof is your plan? When will you go, what will you take and where will you go?

"Get Ready Weekend on September 17 and 18 is the ideal opportunity to meet your local brigade and learn more about how easy it is to prepare."