While Cole Haddon may have written his new book during a time of personal and global suffering, he found mental respite in Wentworth Falls as Psalms for the End of the World was published.
Born in the US but living in the UK while writing, Haddon was planning his novel and collecting notes for 15 years before beginning Psalms, which he describes as "a love story or a mystery about connections made and broken."
It wasn't until everything in his life hit boiling point that he started writing it.
"I found myself at 3 o'clock in the morning sitting with [my son] strapped to me, asleep... My mother had died recently... [the country] of my birth was burning down... the UK was in disarray because of Brexit. Everywhere I looked the world seemed to be falling apart," Haddon says.
"I was overwhelmed by trying to make sense of it all... I just started typing. And that's where the novel began, just trying to confront the anxiety that was slowly killing me."
Born from this inner turmoil, Psalms follows a web of different characters living in different times, building a tapestry as their lives intersect and the nature of reality is questioned.
"This thread... ultimately [begins] to reveal how we're all connected across space and time by love and grief and something like quantum physics," Haddon says.
Psalms begins with a diner waitress discovering the man she loves has been accused of terrorism, and together they flee the FBI to travel the American Southwest and discover the truth.
Numerous other stories are told alongside this, with many characters battling painful traumas making them question their place in the world.
Yet as he returned to Australia to publish his book, Haddon found peace of mind and a sense of home in Wentworth Falls, where he currently lives.
"The time here has been amazingly lovely and restorative," Haddon says. "My family never gets tired of going out for a weekend walk, hike into the Mountains... The views up here, [and] the air... the air is extraordinary.
"There's [also] a joy to just knowing the people who work places that you go and buy your baked goods from, and they just... begin to know what you want. You say hello to people. There's a sense of community here that I very much appreciate."
Moving forward, Haddon plans to write more personal stories and explore more of Australia with his family. But for now, he's content with the serenity and stability he's found in Wentworth Falls, far removed from the pain and chaos that inspired his book.
"At the moment, my relationship with the Blue Mountains is my mental health. I walk out the door and I feel very good," Haddon says.
Psalms for the End of the World is available in stores now, and can be found throughout the Mountains at Gleebooks in Blackheath, Megalong Books in Leura, and The Turning Page in Springwood.
