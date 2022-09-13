Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains author Cole Haddon's new book Psalms for the End of the World conceived in chaos, published in peace

By Thomas Walker
September 13 2022 - 2:00am
While Cole Haddon may have written his new book during a time of personal and global suffering, he found mental respite in Wentworth Falls as Psalms for the End of the World was published.

