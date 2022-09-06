Stunning home ticks all the boxes

4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR
Flat blocks with renovated family homes in great locations are a rarity in the Upper Blue Mountains so this home certainly ticks a lot of boxes.
It features open plan living/dining areas with high cathedral style ceilings, exposed beams andslow combustion fire, modern kitchen with large island and two gorgeous bathrooms.
Three of the bedrooms feature built-in robes and there's a flexible fourth bedroom/office with separate entry.
There's ducted heating throughout, a huge double garage with high ceilings and separate third garage with a carport.
The north facing backyard is flat and fully fenced with an undercover patio.
