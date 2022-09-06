Blue Mountains Gazette

Pickleball open day to be held at Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre

Updated September 6 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:09am
It's the sport taking the world by storm and is currently played at 40 venues throughout NSW. Now the Blue Mountains is about to host a pickleball open day.

