Pickleball open day to be held at Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre

It's the sport taking the world by storm and is currently played at 40 venues throughout NSW. Now the Blue Mountains is about to host a pickleball open day.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis and is usually played as doubles on a badminton-sized court.
Its rules favour players with less mobility and allows senior players to compete successfully against younger players.
"It is easy to learn but hard to master which makes it fun and challenging," said organiser Anne McLeod.
"Whether you're a beginner who wants to learn a new sport for fun, or a seasoned player who craves the thrill of more competitive play, pickleball offers something for everyone. We are looking forward to building a thriving pickleball community in the Blue Mountains that plays multiple sessions per week at various times that suit players."
The pickleball open day will be held at the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre at 10am-12noon on Tuesday, September 20.
For more information: Anne 0467 517709 and Facebook: Katoomba Pickleball. Cost $5 (to be paid at centre reception).
