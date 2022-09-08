Co-operative marketing helps Blue Mountains 'feel new'

A NSW Government co-operative marketing campaign with Blue Mountains Tourism (BMT) encourages visitors to "feel new" with a visit to the region.
The official local tourism organisation is one of 26 program partners across 28 local government areas and four border regions with bespoke marketing support aligned to the Destination NSW Feel New brand.
Advertisement
NSW Tourism Minister Ben Franklin said the funding would deliver campaigns aimed at enhancing awareness and driving bookings to the state's incredible attractions and visitor experiences in the regions.
"Regional NSW is home to some of the most remarkable destinations in the world and this funding will promote these locations through striking new marketing campaigns which will showcase these communities to a wide audience," he said.
"Promoting destinations, products and experiences through our Feel New brand is instrumental in driving long-term social and economic benefits for the people of NSW and achieving the NSW Government's vision of making NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific."
The Blue Mountains has shared in $2 million of Feel New Co-op Marketing Program funds to develop a high impact campaign to drive last-minute bookings, encourage visitor spend and increase length of stay.
Advertising will be delivered using the Feel New brand with Visitnsw.com or Sydney.com as the call to action.
Destination NSW doubled Blue Mountains Tourism's financial investment by matching its contribution for paid media, as well as funded media fees and campaign development costs.
Businesses included were Victory Theatre Antiques Centre, Mountain Culture Beer Co, NPWS, Bootlegger Bar, Blue Mountains Heritage Centre, Scenic World, Blue Mountains Stargazing and the Carrington Hotel.
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said: "This fantastic co-operative marketing model allows us to stretch our promotional dollars and support of businesses in the region."
Blue Mountains Tourism funded its part of the campaign with Bushfire Local Economic Recovery funding.
The Feel New campaign follows the 2020 BMT, Blue Mountains Council and National Parks and Wildlife Service marketing collaboration funded by the council and state government under the Bushfire Community Resilience and Economic Recovery Fund grant.
BMT has also funded three industry forums and collaborated with the council on a business mentorship program under the BLER grant.
Further events and programs are scheduled through to June 2023.
"The $2.6 million BLERF grant helps ensure that one of the most recognisable landscapes on Earth recovers from the impacts of bushfire, pandemic and floods of the past few years and remains front and centre in the minds of domestic and international travellers looking for holiday, business and adventure destinations,'' said Mr Cronshaw.
Visit: https://www.destinationnsw.com.au/tourism/marketing-opportunities/feel-new-visitor-brand for more information about the campaign.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.