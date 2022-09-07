Parks upgrades increase accessibility and inclusive play opportunities

Upgrade to parks in Blaxland and Blackheath are now complete.
Works to make St Johns Park in Blaxland more inclusive is finished.
Advertisement
The focus of the project was to improve inclusivity by providing additional play equipment to cater to a wider range of ages, groups, and interests. This includes a youth-size nest swing, a wheelchair accessible carousel, and a range of nature play and sensory items. Importantly, the upgrade also includes a new accessible toilet and accessible parking.
Ward 4 councillor and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Improving accessibility provides important inclusion opportunities for those who have different abilities and for their carers as well. St Johns Park provides a play space for so many users; this significant upgrade helps make the park inclusive and accessible for more members of our community."
The upgrade was funded by a $500,000 grant from the federal government under the Community Development Grants Program. The plans were developed after extensive community consultation including an online survey and a face-to-face community consultation session with more than 100 attending.
Also now complete is the upgrade to Neate Park in Blackheath, following a $100,000 grant from the Crown Lands Improvement Fund.
This project includes an upgrade of the existing play equipment to Australian Standards, as well as new accessible elements including an increased capacity slide, an inclusive swing set, and a new accessible path. The play equipment was upgraded with similar equipment as this was the more cost-effective option. The costs associated with a complete re-design of the park would have made it unaffordable to make the play space accessible.
More information about the Neate Park upgrade can be found at: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/neatepark
Ongoing wet weather and industry-wide issues outside council's control impacted on the delivery timeframe of both projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.