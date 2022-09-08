Blue Mountains Gazette

Mountains music producers John Heath and Mark Fraser have re-launched their greatest hits

September 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost four decades on, Mountains music promoters John Heath and Mark Fraser have re-launched their greatest hits.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.