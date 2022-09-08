Almost four decades on, Mountains music promoters John Heath and Mark Fraser have re-launched their greatest hits.
They've released the new record celebrating the milestone and now Heath and Fraser are looking forward to bringing a Vi-Nil show to the Mountains later in the year. Expect Punk Cabaret and Garage grunge with exciting new signings Shacked, Disgraceland and The Crisps.
In 1983 John Heath and Mark Fraser launched the independent record label Vi-Nil records.
Heath (from the band The Klerks) and Fraser (from The 22`s) both shared a passion for showcasing other indie bands in a thriving underground inner city scene. They also wanted to promote their own bands.
At the time there were a few other established indie labels with their own stable of more established bands, Heath said.
The pair wanted to support the next wave of up-and-coming bands - bands that played in lesser known venues, such as the Sussex Hotel, The Mosman Hotel, The Vulcan, to name a few.
Between 1983 and 1987 Vi-Nil records released the likes of the Hard-Ons, Lipstick Killers, Psychotic Turnbuckles, The Klerks, Conspirators, Labradogs, (who have reformed and are playing the circuit) to name a few.
The label ceased in 1987 when Heath was posted to Fiji for work as a banker and Fraser travelled to Canada to join the snowboarding circuit.
Both Heath and Fraser lived in the Northern Beaches, but after their respective overseas travels neither returned.
Heath and his family settled in Katoomba in 1992 opening the Woodstack Cafe and later Balmoral Guest House.
Mark Fraser moved to Woy Woy and operates Link and Pin Cafe, a music Venue.
In 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic Heath, now of Wentworth Falls, and Fraser reconnected through Linkedin, after losing contact in 1987. Heath is not on social media, other than Linkedin, and Fraser had had trouble finding him, he said.
Fraser had been working on the idea of releasing a compilation album of their Vi-Nil years.
Heath said many emails and phone conversations followed.
"The result was a 14-track splatter vinyl release, "Indie Sounds From The Harbour City (1983-1987)" together with a 20 track Digipak CD. The cover artwork by the renowned artist Ben Brown,"
Sales for the album are now open at https://redbackrock.com/shop. A date for their new show is yet to be announced.
