It's been a long, almost three year journey, for primary school student Reuben McPharlin of Lawson, but nothing compared to what kids with alopecia have to contend with.
Reuben, 10, has been growing his hair long since he discovered there were children his age and younger that had lost all of theirs. His last hair cut was in January, 2020.
The Australia Alopecia Areata Foundation was founded in 2010 with the purpose of improving the lives of people living with Alopecia Areata and their families.
About two per cent of Australians live with Alopecia Areata. The foundation said children with alopecia can suffer with feelings of loneliness and bullying.
"I asked Mum one day what it was called when people couldn't grow any hair, and she said it was alopecia," he told the Blue Mountains Gazette.
"I have been teased before and I realised if you didn't have hair you'd get seriously teased. I thought that would make them really sad and maybe even when they grew up they'd feel sad about it. And I want kids to be happy."
Reuben attends Lawson Public School and many students were curious about his long locks. Not all had been positive about his new look.
Mum Rhiannon Coulton said she is very proud of him for his gift to others.
"He's coped reasonably well," she said. "The big issue for us has been maintaining it and the teasing at school with the long hair."
His hair has had to grow to 36 cms in length to qualify for donation so it can be used specifically for children's wigs.
"It needs to be clean, obviously and be dry when its cut. It needs to be free of hair dye and obviously not knotty," she said.
"We've been working hard to look after it. If he had his way, he'd leave it for one giant rat's nest, but I'm making sure he washes and conditions it. It's curly and it gets knotty very quickly. I've been trying to convince him to wear it in a bun.
"He's found it really hard, he doesn't like his hair being brushed."
Ms Coulton has also been "worrying about nits" - something that before 2019, with three boys all with short hair, hadn't concerned her. Previously he always had short hair or a buzz cut.
Ms Coulton said: "He's very focused on this hair but I imagine he'll find something else that motivates him, he holds on to it like a dog with a bone."
But she added "this has been quite lovely to be outward looking".
The family is hoping others may consider donating hair or donating money to the cause.
Hairdresser Rachel Blandin De Chalain of Lock Hairdressing in Lawson has a sustainable salon and regularly helps with these kinds of projects. She straightened his curly hair, then separated it and plaited it into 20 individual pieces. She found his efforts very moving.
"It's just a beautiful thing for a little boy to do," she said.
Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune skin disease causing hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes on other areas of the body. Go to https://aaaf.org.au/ to find out more.
