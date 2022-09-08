Minor traffic delays expected

There's a raft of scheduled roadwork happening in the Mountains this week, as well as changes to the train network
At Medlow Bath on the Great Western Highway at Station Street there is scheduled power pole and line repairs happening, starting on Saturday September 10 until Monday September 12.
Traffic will be affected in both directions with a reduced speed limit of 40 km/hr. There will be alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place with intermittent stoppages as required to replace the damaged power pole.
Motorists are advised to allow about five minutes of additional travel time.
Roadwork also continues along the Great Western Highway between Linden and Springwood.
The work is happening in the evenings on the highway between Weemala Avenue and Hawkesbury Road Bridge and started on Sunday August 28. It will finish up on Friday September 30.
Buses will continue to replace trains between Mt Victoria and Lithgow from Monday to Friday next week - September 12-16.
Trains will continue to run between Mount Victoria and Central, some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains continue to run between Bathurst, Lithgow and Central to a changed timetable.
Replacement buses may be impacted by COVID-related staff shortages. We are doing all we can to minimise the impact to your journey and provide a safe service, however cancellations or delays may occur.
Plan your trip before your travel for up-to-date real time information.
