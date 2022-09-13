Blue Mountains Gazette

RFS to meet with residents over failed Mt Wilson backburn

JC
By Jennie Curtin
September 13 2022 - 6:30am
Affected residents Dr Billy Gruner, Lionel Buckett and Jochen Spencer with Greens MP, Sue Higginson, at the budget estimates hearings in Parliament House.

Almost three years after the Black Summer bushfires, the communities where homes were destroyed after an RFS backburn got out of control at Mt Wilson will finally get a chance to talk to those who made the decision to light the fire.

JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

