Almost three years after the Black Summer bushfires, the communities where homes were destroyed after an RFS backburn got out of control at Mt Wilson will finally get a chance to talk to those who made the decision to light the fire.
The first of several scheduled meetings with affected residents will be held on September 15 at Berambing, on the border of the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury local government areas.
The agenda includes an apology from the RFS, whose incident controller decided to light the backburn on December 15.
It soon jumped Mt Wilson Road and headed towards the communities of Mt Wilson, Mt Tomah, Berambing, Bilpin and others. Twenty-two homes and 30 outbuildings were eventually destroyed.
At budget estimates in NSW Parliament on September 2, the NSW RFS commissioner, Rob Rogers, promised that consultation with those communities would take place "within two months".
This week, the Berambing residents were notified of Thursday's meeting, which will hear from Superintendent Karen Hodges, Hawkesbury District RFS, the incident controller, and other RFS personnel.
The invitation to residents invites them to tell of their experiences of the day the fire raged.
It adds: "The RFS will apologise for the pain and suffering caused by this backburn and listen to community members who want to make representations on what happened to them and their families on December 15, 2019. The meeting will include a Q&A session about what happened and what lessons have been learnt."
At the budget estimates hearing, Commissioner Rogers was asked about the meetings, which were a recommendation of the NSW bushfire inquiry.
He said: "What we're going to have at that meeting is we're going to have the RFS incident controller there actually talking through what was the thinking, the rationale; what were the circumstances that she was facing when she was setting up the strategy to deal with that fire; why we got to that point that we did; and an acknowledgement that, obviously, that was not what we were planning on doing; and what was the difference in the weather that was forecasted and what actually happened."
He was also asked why a bushfire inquiry progress report said community meetings had been held in the area when they had not. He replied he was "a little confused as to how the reporting ended up the way it did".
Mt Tomah resident, Dr Billy Gruner, whose property was badly damaged, said not having a meeting made them feel "abandoned" by the NSW government and the RFS. "They burnt us out and then pretended that we didn't exist."
