Blue Mountains Gazette

Boss and founder of Colless Foods to finally retire

JC
By Jennie Curtin
September 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby, Tom and Nancy Colless (and Pearl) in front of one of their trucks at the Katoomba site.

The fleet of Colless Foods trucks have been plying the streets of the Mountains for well over half a century, delivering stock to hospitality businesses, but finally, with his 92nd birthday just around the corner, owner Tom Colless is calling it a day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.