The fleet of Colless Foods trucks have been plying the streets of the Mountains for well over half a century, delivering stock to hospitality businesses, but finally, with his 92nd birthday just around the corner, owner Tom Colless is calling it a day.
The origins of Colless Foods go back to Tom's grandfather, who ran a market garden out of Marmion Road on the Leura-Katoomba border, and his parents, Chas and Gwen, who had a fish and chip shop on Leura Mall in the 1940s but then moved into mobile catering, providing food and drink for balls, weddings and other grand events.
Tom Colless said his job as a youngster was to make the coffee at the events.
"I would get a 10 gallon churn of milk and put a gas ring under it. I'd hang coffee grounds inside mum's old stockings into the milk. It was the best milk coffee you could get."
In the 1950s, his father ran a poultry abattoir at the rear of 156 Leura Mall (where Woolworths now sits) until council eventually said "you can't kill chickens in the middle of Leura Mall", Mr Colless said.
He shifted the business to refrigerated foods, driving his one truck to Bathurst, Orange and Mudgee for two-day trips, sleeping in the van on his overnight stops.
Mr Colless said he and his wife Nancy are "probably workaholics".
"Nancy [aged 86] gets up at 4.30 to see the butcher [who processes meat for the deliveries]. I get up at 6am," he said.
"I've been in business for 67 years - it's time to go... It's time for us to enjoy our retirement and to do some other things."
As well as running Colless Foods, Mr Colless has worked with myriad community groups and local organisations, including Rotary Club of Katoomba, Blue Mountains Tourism, Leura Village Association, Katoomba Apex Club, NSW Independent Frozen Food Distributors and Clean Up Australia.
And for many years he and a small group of volunteers has worked tirelessly to clean graffiti in the Mountains.
He is a Mountains man, born and bred. He first days were spent in Katoomba hospital's nursery, then located where the motel is on the highway at the top of Woodlands Road.
"My father once said to me if you make a living in the town and community you live in, you should give something back. That had a big impression on me."
Tom Colless will be selling off all the company's property, including the premises at 32 Woodlands Road, stock, vehicles and the intellectual property, including business name and customer lists.
