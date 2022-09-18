Richard Lawson at Bootleggers Bar

Restless, creative, prolific and willing to grow up in public, Richard Lawson has never shied away from exploring the outer reaches in his musical quest.
Lawson is the triple ARIA nominated former drummer for Australian punk rock legends, The Lime Spiders, and is a multi-instrumentalist, composer and teacher. He has explored all musical possibilities from 70s art rock, folk to electronica and ambient/classical crossover including soundtrack work.
From the strains of banjo driven rustic folk to the cutting edge of Cubase driven electronic synth pop, his overriding love of melody, rhythm and harmony has crowned his output of six LPs and six EPs and soundtrack work in the times since the demise of the Lime Spiders.
Now there is a new LP, Music at Night: Selected Ambient Works 1994-2014 being released in November, including six reworkings and six unreleased songs, including the first single, Firefly.'
Lawsond is currently performing and touring throughout NSW and plans are also underway for his works to be scored, performed and recorded by the esteemed classical ensemble, The Acacia Quartet, later this year, with applications to several major classical music festivals in the pipeline.
Music at Night: Selected Ambient Works will be available in November. Firefly is now available on Spotify/YouTube/Apple music.
Lawson is playing a free show at Bootleggers Bar in Katoomba on Sunday, September 25 from 6pm.
