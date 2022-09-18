Blue Mountains Gazette

Free show at Bootleggers from former Lime Spider

September 18 2022 - 12:59am
Richard Lawson is playing a free show at Bootleggers Bar in Katoomba. Picture supplied
Richard Lawson at Bootleggers Bar

Restless, creative, prolific and willing to grow up in public, Richard Lawson has never shied away from exploring the outer reaches in his musical quest.

Local News

