The Joan's stand-up comedy season continues at the Q Theatre on Friday, September 16, with host Frida Deguise.
Tahir Bilgi is one Australia's finest stand-up comedians. Award winning and internationally acclaimed, he is known for his hugely popular live performances, which have spanned over two decades. He is a multi-talented and dynamic live performer with a huge collection of credits and has concepted, co-created and starred in two sit-coms - Street Smart and Here Come The Habibs.
Peter Meisel is a comedian and entertainer who enthralls audiences with his deadpan delivery. After being in the field of standup comedy in Australia for over 30 years, he has established himself as one of the regular members of Australian comedy circles.
At The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday 16 September at 7:30pm. Tickets $35/$30, under 30s $25. See thejoan.com.au.
