Comedy night at The Joan in Penrith

Updated September 9 2022 - 12:08am, first published September 8 2022 - 1:48am
Tahir Bilgi: one Australia's finest stand-up comedians. Picture supplied

The Joan's stand-up comedy season continues at the Q Theatre on Friday, September 16, with host Frida Deguise.

