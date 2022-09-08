As the price of living skyrockets, Australian households are looking for ways to reduce costs. For many of us the answer is already in our wallet - with your local library card and the Libby App for digital borrowing.
Between September 6-20, Together We Read invites anyone with a library card to borrow Australian author Jacquie Byron's wonderfully received novel Happy Hour, as an e-book or audiobook, and join Australia's biggest annual online book club.
Blue Mountains libraries have signed up to this. To join the biggest online book club, you will need:
Download Happy Hour by Jacquie Byron as an ebook or audio book free of charge, with no holds or waiting, and get reading.
Join the author and readers across Australia for an online discussion throughout the two weeks and a live online event on September 20.
Learn more at https://togetherweread.com/AU/.
